Sen. Murphy to join reunited family Friday at Olive Tree in Milford

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will visit the Olive Tree in Milford today (Friday) in support of Fadi Kassar, a Milford resident from Syria, and his wife Razan and two daughters, ages 5 and 8.

The restaurant’s owner, Sammer Karout, is the brother-in-law of Kassar.

The Kassar family reunited late Thursday night after being separated from each other for more than two years.

“Despite securing approval to travel to the United States, Kassar’s wife and daughters were stopped from boarding their flight last week as a result of President Trump’s executive order blocking all refugees and residents from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming to the United States,” Murphy’s office said in a press release. “After working closely with the Kassar family, immigration lawyers, the U.S. State Department, and U.S. Customs and Borders, Murphy helped reunite the Kassar family.”

Last night, Murphy released the following statement: “Tonight, the Kassar family gets to breathe a huge sigh of relief. My staff worked tirelessly with the family, their lawyer, and the delegation to make sure Fadi could see his wife and two little girls tonight. I know the Milford community is ready to welcome them with open arms. But there’s no sugar-coating this. It’s outrageous that Trump’s dangerous executive order forced them through unconscionable hoops to get here. Tonight’s good news for the Kassar family is only a dim light of hope—there are hundreds of other families out there crying themselves to sleep because they won’t be able to see their loved ones. I won’t stop fighting until Trump’s dangerous ban is repealed.”

On the other hand, people have defended Trump. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for example, on several news broadcasts said the president’s goals in banning travel from seven majority-Muslim countries “were laudable” but that the “implementation was terrible.”

Milford Democrats organized a gathering at the Olive Tree Friday to show support for Kassar and his family. The event is expected to start at 6 p.m.

“Do you love good Mediterranean food and supporting those who are seeking a better life in America?” their announcement states. “Family members of The Olive Tree … were denied entry into the US as Syrian refugees due to President Trump’s executive order.

“Let’s show the owners of The Olive Tree real American values, such as love, acceptance and a will to help those in need,” the announcement states.

The Olive Tree is located at 2009 Bridgeport Avenue.