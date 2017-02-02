Obituary: Taylor Truett, 25

Taylor Truett, age 25, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Conway Medical Center in South Carolina.

Taylor was born in Conway, South Carolina, the son of Jimmy Truett, Sr. and Debbie Truett.

He was a 2009 graduate of Aynor High School where he was an honor student and played on the football team. He was an amazing brother, son, uncle, grandson, fiancé, and a ray of sunshine to everyone he met–never meeting a stranger.

While playing football, Taylor recorded one famous interception that made the local highlight reels. He later attended HGTC, Coastal Carolina University, and the University of South Carolina. Taylor operated and was Co-Owner of Paramount Auto Collision & Service in Myrtle Beach with his father. He had formerly been employed by Pirate’s Voyage in Myrtle Beach, where he routinely led in customer picture sales.

One of Taylor’s greatest passions was racing. He started racing go karts as early as seven years old and later had the opportunity to race NASCAR in the Allison Legacy Car Series. He loved all aspects of the sport, especially building friendships around the track. Taylor also collected pocket knives and die cast models.

In addition to his parents of Conway, Taylor is survived by his three brothers, Jimmy Truett, II. of Conway, Brandon Truett of Chicago, IL, Travis Truett of Conway; his fiancé, Bleu Autumn Feather of Conway; his two nephews, Jimmy Truett, III. and Camden Truett both of Conway; his niece, Haleigh Truett also of Conway; his maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Mason and her husband, William J., of Norfolk, VA; and his Godparents, Tommy and Pam Watts of Conway.

Taylor was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Lambdin; and his paternal grandparents, Pierce “P.J.” and Inez Truett.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, February 03, 2017 at Conway Church of God with Rev. Marty Cox and Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

