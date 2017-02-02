Wrestling: Foran wins on Take Down Hunger Night

The Foran High wrestling team defeated Branford High, 54-22, on Wednesday.

As part of Take Down Hunger Night, Foran wrestling presented a check for $2,500 to the Milford “For 2 Kids” program.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions improved to 20-5 and 3-1 in the SCC A.

220 Andre Vella (F) decision over Zalewski (B) 6-4

285 Ted DeBoise (F) win by Forfeit

106 Ryan Jordan (F) win by Forfeit

113 Michael Giordano (F) pinned Shamas (B) at 1:37

120 Pantani (B) pinned Jordan Lang (F) at 1:25

126 Gambardella (B) pinned Reilly Barry (F) at 1:06

132 Will Mauro (F) pinned Kelly (B) at 0:35

138 Tyler Stanko (F) decision over McHenry (B) 3-1

145 Ryan Luth (F) pinned Whittingham (B) at 0:54

152 Michael Ross (F) win by Forfeit

160 Cash (B) major decision over Colby Stuart (F) 14-0

170 Umer Khan (F) pinned Mascaro (B) at 2:00

182 Qasim Khan (F) pinned Lee (B) at 0:55

195 Seward (B) pinned Ronnie Gaul (F) at 4:57