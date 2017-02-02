Budget hearing tonight at City Hall

The Milford Board of Finance will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2017-18 budget Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Milford City Hall.
This is a chance for residents to come out and speak about the city and schools’ budget plans for 2017-18.
