Girls basketball: Hamden pulls away to defeat Law

Sophomore guards Taniyah Thompson and Makaela Johnson scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, while senior Katie Esposito added 13, in leading the Hamden High girls basketball team to a 63-32 SCC non-divisional win over Jonathan Law Wednesday night in Milford.

The loss, the Lady Lawmen’s 13th against three wins, eliminated them from postseason play.

Law received eight points from Cali Jolley; seven from Samara Thacker and six from Fallon Andriolas. All three are sophomores.

Thacker scored all of her points in within’s the game’s first seven minutes before suffering an ankle injury near the end of the first half.

After entering the second quarter tied at 10-10, the Green Dragons began pulling away to take a 32-17 lead.

“Hamden is a very good team and we simply couldn’t keep pace with them tonight,” said Law coach Dan Young.

It was Hamden’s 12th win of the season against four losses.

Law will meet Hand of Madison on Senior Night this Friday.