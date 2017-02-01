Boys basketball: Foran loses to red-hot Westies

The Foran High boys basketball team lost to West Haven, 78-48, in an SCC game played in West Haven on Wednesday night.

“They shot the ball very well,” said Lions’ coach Ian Kirkpatrick, who had to play without Zach Tavitian and his double-double production for the second consecutive game. “Zach is out with a concussion. He is a big part of what we do and was missed. Credit West Haven, they made it incredibly difficult for us.”

Foran, now 4-11, received seven first-quarter points from Matt Krempa, and five from J.T. Lanese as they stayed with the Westies, 9-4 and winners of three straight games.

West Haven, led by a 13-for-21 shooting display in the second quarter, extended its 17-15 advantage at the break to 47-30 at the half.

Four Blue Devils scored at least six points in the frame.

The Westies led 63-41 after three quarters.

Lanese finished with 13 points.

Krempa and Mike Sciuto had seven points each. Todd Gentley scored six.

West Haven’s Marquel Bookert (five 3-pointers) and Josiah Steinman scored 21 points each.

Carl Edwards had 17 points.