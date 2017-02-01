Milford group holds vigil in support of Muslim community

It was a small crowd that gathered on the steps of Milford City Hall Tuesday night, but members of the group Milford Speaks Out said they wanted to make a statement even though it was snowing and likely deterring people from attending.

Jeanne Cervin, one of the organizers of this new group, said the members were gathering in support of the Muslim community and to ask the City of Milford to become a sanctuary city.

“We have quite a significant Muslim community here,” Cervin said.

A sanctuary city is one that follows certain procedures that shelter illegal immigrants.

According to Fox 61, many people gathered in New Haven recently to protest a day after President Trump signed an executive order “withholding federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions.”

The President’s travel ban from certain predominantly Muslim countries is what brought the group Milford Speaks Out to City Hall Tuesday night.

The event was announced as a vigil in support of the Muslims here. Several candles were lit as the 20 or so people gathered under the falling snow.