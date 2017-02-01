Milford Mirror

Fencing: Allie Hessberger leads Milford Club

By Milford Mirror on February 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Allie Hessberger awaits her championship match at Guilford.

Milford’s combined Foran and Law fencing team put in an outstanding showing at the annual Statewide Novice Tournament at Guilford High School this past Saturday, including a stunning overall victory for Law senior Allie Hessberger in the women’s epee division.

After winning her pools, Hessberger slashed straight through the competition in five direct elimination bouts, culminating in a 15-9 championship win over a tough North Haven opponent.

Also in only her first season of competitive high school fencing, Foran senior Sydney Messey placed sixth in women’s sabre, beating a large field.

In all, the team fielded seven fencers.

Milford excelled at the Statewide Novice Tournament in Guilford. Pictured (front row) are: Paula Perez and Hannah Penkacik; (second row) Epee champion Allie Hessberger, Lily Smith, Sydney Messey, Rohin Manohar and Thomasina Warrington.

The team is in its fourth year in Milford’s high schools, and has quickly gained attention as a local powerhouse in this elite sport, with a full season of 12 invitational tournaments slated this year.

It’s next competition is the annual JV Tournament at North Haven High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.



