Fencing: Allie Hessberger leads Milford Club

Milford’s combined Foran and Law fencing team put in an outstanding showing at the annual Statewide Novice Tournament at Guilford High School this past Saturday, including a stunning overall victory for Law senior Allie Hessberger in the women’s epee division.

After winning her pools, Hessberger slashed straight through the competition in five direct elimination bouts, culminating in a 15-9 championship win over a tough North Haven opponent.

Also in only her first season of competitive high school fencing, Foran senior Sydney Messey placed sixth in women’s sabre, beating a large field.

In all, the team fielded seven fencers.

The team is in its fourth year in Milford’s high schools, and has quickly gained attention as a local powerhouse in this elite sport, with a full season of 12 invitational tournaments slated this year.

It’s next competition is the annual JV Tournament at North Haven High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.