U.S. Coast Guard holds boating safety courses

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford.

Cost is $55. Advance registration is required. To register, email Flotilla242@comcast.net or call Russell at 203-381-2085.

About Boating Safely is an 8-hour course. Successful completion of this course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

