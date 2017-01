There will be a vigil this evening, Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Milford City Hall.

The group Milford Speaks Out is organizing the event “to show support for our Muslim community and to help make Milford a sanctuary city,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“We want the world to know that we stand united against the president’s unlawful and hateful action,” the posting states.