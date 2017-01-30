TEAM offers free tax service in Milford

TEAM, Inc. will offer free tax preparation services to Milford households through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive.

VITA offers free tax assistance to qualifying taxpayers who have an individual or family income under $54,000 and who require assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS certified volunteers will work personally with individuals to prepare returns and submit tax filings electronically. The tax preparation service is at no cost to those who meet the income guideline.

VITA aims to help working families take advantage of all tax credits for which they are eligible, including the earned income tax credit (EITC), child tax credits and education credits. This not only assists the individual family, but also increases tax dollars in the community, TEAM said in a notice about the program.

Last year, $316,245 was refunded by the IRS to 236 Milford taxpayers who had their 2015 income tax returns prepared and electronically filed by TEAM’s VITA program. Of the federal refunds, Milford families received $74,581 in Earned Income Tax Credits and $38,030 in Child Tax Credits, TEAM said. Fourteen volunteer tax preparers provided 390 hours of volunteerism that made the Milford program possible.

VITA services will be available by appointment on either Monday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. or Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. through Monday, April 17.

To schedule an appointment go to bookeo.com/teamvita or call 203-736-5420 ext. 206.

David Morgan, TEAM president/CEO, said, “We met a single 29-year-old Milford mother who works two jobs and has a four-year-old son – her income was $13,200 a year. A year ago she went to a tax-preparation vendor who charged her $317 for her tax return. Imagine the impact of $317 to a total household income of $13,200 a year for a mother and her child.”

TEAM Inc. is a private, 501C (3) non-profit corporation whose mission is to strengthen the community by educating, supporting and empowering individuals and families. TEAM programs are available for the communities of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Derby, Milford, Orange, Oxford, Shelton, Seymour, Naugatuck, Waterbury and Woodbridge.