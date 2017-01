Sample fine wine from The Crushed Grape, coupled with raffle prizes and a silent auction at Crush Sports Bar in Milford on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Jonathan Law Post Prom. Tickets can be pre-purchased or purchased at the door for $25 and will include light appetizers. For more information, contact Heidi Rice at 203-996-9085 or Eileen Kelly at 203-500-2154.