Jonathan Law lost a 60-56 overtime decision to visiting Cheshire High in an SCC girls basketball game on Thursday.

Fallon Andriolas scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Lawmen.

Pam Ellison and Cali Jolley (three treys) scored 10 points each.

Cheshire was led by Julia Schaff with 19 points.