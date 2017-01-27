Fuji driver attacked making food delivery downtown

A food delivery driver was attacked Thursday night while making a delivery on Noble Avenue, and so far one of the attackers, a 14-year-old boy from Bridgeport, has been arrested.

According to a Noble Avenue resident, a delivery man from Fuji Restaurant opened her front door Thursday night at about 9 p.m. and asked for help. The man’s face was covered in blood.

Police arrived and the driver told them he was delivering food for Fuji in Milford when he was attacked and his delivery car and cell phone stolen. Police later said the driver had been hit in the head with a blunt object.

A bag of takeout food and a bottle of soda lay on the sidewalk in front of a Noble Avenue home, near where an ambulance crew was assessing the driver. It wasn’t clear if someone who lives on Noble Avenue had called for a food delivery, or if the driver had been called there on a ruse.

One neighbor said he heard a commotion, looked outside and saw several people fighting in the street, and called the police.

As police were investigating on Noble Avenue, Police Detective Brien McMahon spotted the stolen car in the area of Meadowside and Seaside Avenue, according to Police Spokesman Michael Devito.

“When he attempted to stop it, two suspects bailed, causing the vehicle to roll into a utility pole,” Devito said.

Police Officer Stephen Napoletano and his K-9 partner Mack located one of them, a 14-year-old boy from Bridgeport. The juvenile is charged with carjacking, larceny, second degree assault, robbery, interfering with arrest and conspiracy to commit these crimes.

The second suspect was not located Thursday night, police said.

If anyone has information that could help identify the second suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551, or visit milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.” Reference Case # 0476-17.

The stolen vehicle was impounded, police said.

Fuji Chinese and Japanese Restaurant is located at 1091 Bridgeport Avenue, not far from Noble Avenue.