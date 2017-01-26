Boys swim and diving: Foran loses to Haddam-Killingworth

The Foran High boys swimming and diving team lost to Haddam-Killingworth, 93-71, on Wednesday.
Sean Morton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Ethan Skuches (200 IM, 100 backstroke) were double winners for coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions.
200 MR: Foran (Ethan Skuches, Kevin Preneta, Lucas Burgard, Sean Morton) 1:56.34; 200 Free: Zach Houlton, H-K, 2:05.71; 200 IM: Skuches, F, 2:10.51; 50 Free: Morton, F, 25.69; 100 Fly: Eli Houlton, H-K 1:03.43; 100 Free: Morton, F, 53.84; 500 Free: Z. Houlton, H-K, 5:20.29; 200 F.R. H-K (Michael Morman, Eli Houlton, Evan Stock, Zach Houlton) 1:48.48; 100 Back: Skuches, F, 59.29; 100 Breaststroke: Will Carlson, H-K, 1:14.56; 400 F.R. Foran (Casey Coon, Catie Stiffler, Kevin Preneta, Ethan Skuches) 4:18.17.