Police looking for robbery suspect

Milford police are looking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Jan. 25, at about 9:15 p.m., a robbery occurred at the Quick Stop Convenience Store, 186 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.

The suspect entered the store and displayed a black handgun to the employee and demanded cash. After receiving the money he left the business.

The suspect was described as possibly being white, approximately 5’6”-5’8” tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds. If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551, the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau 203-877-1465 or Detective Sergeant Bassett at 203-783-4727, or visit milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.”

Reference case #0462-17