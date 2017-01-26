Milford Mirror

Police looking for robbery suspect

This man allegedly robbed Quick Stop Convenience Store Wednesday

By Milford Mirror on January 26, 2017 in News

People are looking for help identifying this person.

Milford police are looking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Jan. 25, at about 9:15 p.m., a robbery occurred at the Quick Stop Convenience Store, 186 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.

The suspect entered the store and displayed a black handgun to the employee and demanded cash. After receiving the money he left the business.

The suspect was described as possibly being white, approximately 5’6”-5’8” tall and weighed approximately 170 pounds. If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551, the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau 203-877-1465 or Detective Sergeant Bassett at 203-783-4727, or visit milfordpd.org and click “Crime Tips.”

Reference case #0462-17

