Slossberg writes FCC about Cablevision not airing WFSB

Senator Gayle Slossberg (D-Milford) today sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), calling for their intervention in a contract dispute that has caused Cablevision to stop airing WFSB, the CBS affiliate in Connecticut. This blackout has impacted Milford, Orange and Woodbridge, which are all communities represented by Slossberg. The network blackout occurred as thousands of Patriots fans tuned in to watch their team in the lead up to Super Bowl LI.

“My constituents in Milford, Orange and West Haven are outraged that they have missed the recent Patriots games, and they have every right to be,” said Slossberg. “Optimum, their parent company Altice, and WFSB should not be taking their disagreement out on paying customers. The FCC has the ability and responsibility to intervene in situations like this, but have failed to do so.

“The dispute between Altice and WFSB has not been negotiated in good faith. Their fumbled negotiations are punishing customers, and it needs to stop. Too many of my constituents called me, frustrated at being unable to view recent Patriots games. March Madness, which also airs on CBS, is just around the corner. Connecticut loves our sports, but particularly college basketball. This continued blackout threatens to keep Connecticut in the dark during March Madness.”