Senior Center calendar 02-06 to 02-12

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

02-06-2017 – 02-12-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS

Tax Preparations The VITA Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Mondays 5:00 pm. To 7:00 p.m. January 29- April 17. Participants will be required to register by calling TEAM at 203 736-5420- ext. 206.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Tax Preparations AARP volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation from 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, February 2- April 13. Participants will be required to register by calling 203 877-5131.

MONDAY February 6, 2017

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group –No meeting in February

11:00 a.m. Intro to Ballroom steps

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball -experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, February 7, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10”00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:30 a.m. Book Club- Last Tuesday of the month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:30 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2017

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:00 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Beginners Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, February 9, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m.Writers Unlimited February 9 and 23rd.

10:15 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 QI Gong.

11:00 The Italian Fun Circle

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

Next computer class session will begin in the spring of 2017

FRIDAY, February 10, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Meditative Coloring

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee “Hello My Name is Doris”

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner

SUNDAY February 12, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU February 6 to February 10, 2017

Monday, Ham and Swiss Cheese Quiche, tossed Salad; Tuesday, Chicken Casserole, Rice Pilaf, broccoli; Wednesday, Kielbasa with Saurkraut, potatoes, carrots; Thursday, chili con carne, egg noodles, corn bread; Friday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar sauce, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables.

TRAVEL

“COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

4/17 MOHEGAN SUN…$27.00 Must be spring – Includes $15.00 food credit &2 free spins on big wheel

5/9-16 Holland Tulip Festival in Michigan … Special Presentation February 6th 11:00 am @ Sr. Center

5/25 MAMMA MIA @ Westchester Broadway Theatre…$95.00 Hard to get enough of this show!

6/20 TALL SHIPS & Boston Harbor Cruise…$144.00 An incredible day, not to be missed! Limited space, already more than half sold out!

8/20 MUSEUM WITHOUT WALLS in Newburgh NY…$90.00 Nestled in the Historic Waterfront with views of the Hudson Valley lunch at The River Grill, then we spend the afternoon at Storm King Art Center …widely celebrated as one of the world’s leading sculpture parks … what an incredible day!

* “SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell.Non-refundable unless can resell, snack bags included All Orchestra Seats!

2/19 -BOOK of MORMON $115.00 Irreverent, vulgar & absolutely hysterical! Call for availability

3/19 – SHEN YUN @ The Palace Theater, Waterbury …$95.00 Enter a Divine Land when the world was full

Of magic & splendor, when Earth was in harmony with Heaven; see it in the arts, feel it in the dance, hear it in

the music…a stunning visual & emotional experience that will amaze and inspire you! Don’t miss it!

3/23 – JERSEY BOYS – $78.00 …special senior discount! Sold out, waitlist only!

4/30 – CIRCUS 1903 – A NEW ADDITION TO BROADWAY! . $100.00; an incredible new cirque show!

6/4 – THE KING & I – THE TIMELESS CLASSIC! $120.00 you can never see this one too many times!

On the Travel Wall…Daily – come by, don’t wait for month bulletins! (Lunch included on all of these)

*3/14 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration @ Aqua Turf . $50.00 Sold out!

* 3/29 My Way (Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra) @ Ivoryton …$65.00

* 4/1 Love is In the Air (Ct. Opera Theater!) presents arias, duets & ensembles) The Valentine yearly

Favorite without the bad weather! @ Nelson Hall…$35.00 not to be missed at special discount for us!

* 4/18 Dueling Piano’s @Aqua Turf…$60.00 What a show!!!!

* 4/21 Let’s Hang On @Nelson Hall (4 Seasons Tribute) .$65.00 A full blown stage production- incredible!

* 4/27 Tapestry @ Nelson Hall (Carol King Tribute)… $65.00 The 1970 famous concert “Tapestry”!

AIR/LAND TOURS – June 13-20… America’s Cowboy Country; June 13-20… UK by Rail featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: August 12-21st…Peru: Ancient Land of Mysteries & Machu Picchu; October 7-16 …& Music Cities Holidays: December 1-8 Featuring Nashville (Opryland), Memphis (Graceland), New Orleans (incredible!)Call for presentations & brochures available for all!

Some ready, rest coming… A FULL year’s schedule of travel including Musicals, Drama, Opera, Food, Historical shows. Museums & events (and fun!) … 1, 2, 3, 4 day trips in & out of state on coach buses to places like Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Ocean City, Washington DC, The Heritage Trail, Historic Cape May, Saratoga Races, “Jonah” and more…. Watch for details & more!

All those detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips!

Payment in full with reservation only…203 877-5131 ext. 2119 Come by for flyers