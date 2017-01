The Foran High wrestling team will be culminating it’s service project, “Take Down Hunger,” on Wednesday, Feb. 1, before its 6:30 p.m. match against Branford High in the Edna Fraser Gymnasium.

All proceeds will go to support the Food 2 Kids program, which supplies students in need with meals for the weekends during the school year.

Come out and support the team and their worthwhile cause.