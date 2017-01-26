Boys basketball: Law’s Eady wins game in overtime

Freshman Diontae Eady’s three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining gave the Jonathan Law boys basketball a 64-63 overtime victory over Platt Tech on Wednesday night in a game played in the Panthers’ gym.

It was the second time in three nights that a three-pointer in the closing seconds won a game for the Lawmen. Eady’s shot on Monday night gave Law a 71-70 SCC win over Lyman Hall of Wallingford, snapping a 42-game losing streak by the Lawmen.

Law (2-11) overcame a seven-point deficit (59-52) in the final two-plus minutes of regulation to force an overtime, tying the game at 59-all when Dean Pettway converted the back-end of a two-shot foul attempt with 28 seconds to play.

The Panthers (4-7) took a 63-59 lead with a little over a minute remaining in overtime.

Eady cut their margin to 63-61 with 35 seconds to play, before making the winning shot. He finished with nine points. Junior Conor Creane led Law with 16 points while Sam Nasser added 13 and Pettway had 12.

Platt Tech got 17 points and 18 rebounds from Shaun Rucker and 16 points from Dan Luperella.

“We were able to hang on and play tough tonight when we had to,” said Law coach Tim Dooley. “Our guys have been through some battles this year. Maybe this win will be the tipping point.”

Law will play host to Guilford on Friday night.