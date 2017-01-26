Nell Moll named 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

Nell Moll has been named this year’s grand marshal of the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Moll is director of membership, opportunities and enthusiasm at the Milford Chamber of Commerce and in that capacity is involved with many Milford residents and businesses.

Before she worked for the Chamber of Commerce, she owned Issie’s News Room in downtown Milford. The shop was a landmark in Milford for many years.

Martin Hardiman, who runs the annual Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade, said the parade committee will be selecting this year’s Miss Emerald Isle next week.

Check back for more on this story, including dates and times for the annual parade and pre-parade events.