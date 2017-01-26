Milford Mirror

Nell Moll named 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshal

By Milford Mirror on January 26, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Nell Moll

Nell Moll

Nell Moll has been named this year’s grand marshal of the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Moll is director of membership, opportunities and enthusiasm at the Milford Chamber of Commerce and in that capacity is involved with many Milford residents and businesses.

Before she worked for the Chamber of Commerce, she owned Issie’s News Room in downtown Milford. The shop was a landmark in Milford for many years.

Martin Hardiman, who runs the annual Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade, said the parade committee will be selecting this year’s Miss Emerald Isle next week.
Check back for more on this story, including dates and times for the annual parade and pre-parade events.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Saturday update: Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on
  2. Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade photos
  3. Sikorsky Friendship Retirees Club holds monthly meetings
  4. Housatonic Marine Corps League holds meeting

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post West Shore honor roll for first trimester Next Post Reflecting on the Women's March on Washington
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress