Store manager named at Milford ShopRite

Christopher Negri has been named the store manager at Milford ShopRite.

After graduating from New Hampshire College (now SNHU) with a B.S. degree in marketing, Negri got his start in the grocery industry with Frank’s Supermarkets, a small chain in the Glastonbury/West Hartford area. He stayed with the group for 15 years.

His next career move brought him to corporate-owned Stop & Shop Supermarkets, where he stayed for the next 21 years. He served as a part of the management team there, working as a general merchandise manager. Later, he served as a store manager, working with store teams in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. During the last 10 years, he primarily spent his time with Stop & Shop stores in the New Haven/Fairfield counties.

In March 2016, Negri was hired by the Milford Markets ShopRite Supermarket group and completed the store manager training program through the Wakefern Corporation.

Negri then worked in various stores over the summer, predominantly in the Hamden, East Haven and West Haven stores.

In October, he was tapped to become the store manager in Milford and said he has been pleased with the appointment.

Negri is married and has five children.