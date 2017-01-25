Pantochino announces theater summer camps

Pantochino Productions Inc., in association with the Milford Arts Council, has announced registration for its 2017 Summer Theatre Camp season. This year’s program features four one-week sessions for ages eight to thirteen and a summer edition of Pantochino’s Teen Theatre program.

Now in its sixth year, the Summer Theatre Camp series is under the direction of Pantochino’s Bert Bernardi, Jimmy Johansmeyer and Justin Rugg. “Our camps always sell out and remain popular because the kids have so much fun,” said Bernardi. “They respond to the unique material and enjoy the bright, exciting atmosphere we create for them.”

“We’re not teachers,” Johansmeyer explained. “We are working professionals who love what we do and sharing our passion with young people.”

The camp kicks off in July with four original musicals by Bernardi and Rugg. Session One (July 10-14) features the new musical “Little Red Ridin’ Boots.” Session Two (July 17-21) will bring Elise Primavera’s best-selling book “Louise, the Big Cheese” to the stage. For Session Three (July 24-28), an original musical “The Further Adventures of the Ugly Step Sisters” is the feature. Session Four (July 31-August 4) marks the return of Pantochino’s musical “Super Groovy Aladdin!”

The hours for these five-day sessions are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and take place at the Arts Council’s Center for the Arts in Downtown Milford.

Pantochino’s Summer Teen Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning “Urinetown, the Musical” in a two-week camp beginning July 31 with performances Aug. 11-13. This is for young actors age 12 to 18.

Each session is limited to 30 participants, and registration is processed on a first come first served basis.

Full details on the camps, the company and registration forms can be found at pantochino.com.