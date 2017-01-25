Milford schools named to AP District Honor Roll

The Milford Public School district has been named to the College Board’s Seventh Annual AP District Honor Roll, based on significant gains in providing access to and for student success in the Advanced Placement (AP) Program, school officials reported.

Milford is one of 13 public school districts across Connecticut to receive the honor this year. To be given the distinction, districts had to increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher, documented over a three-year period.

This designation acknowledges the Milford Public School district is committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds, school officials said. In 2016, the district administered more than 1,200 AP exams to students at the high school level with 60% of those receiving a score of 3 or higher.

School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser was very pleased with the announcement. “The district has made a concerted effort to increase access to AP courses for a wider range of students while maintaining high expectations for those courses,” she said. “Our students not only are embracing the opportunity to learn material at a deep level, but also are demonstrating their ability to succeed in internationally recognized college level classes. The program has provided a real benefit to our district.”

Trevor Packer, the College Board’s head of AP and instruction commented, “Teachers and administrators are delivering real opportunity in their schools and classrooms, and students are rising to the challenge.”