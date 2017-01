The three St. Mary School basketball teams that participated in the St. Mary Branford Tournament all made it to Championship round this past Sunday, Jan. 22.

The varsity boys team took home the first-place trophy.

The varsity girls and the junior varsity boys were runners-up.

All-tournament selections were 8th grader’s Anthony Rainey, Brian Robertson, Emily Haverl and Jade Petalcorin.

The Sportsmanship Award went to Mason Gregory and Emily Haverl.