Wrestling: Lawmen top New Haven in SCC match

Jonathan Law defeated New Haven, 64-18, in an SCC wrestling match on Tuesday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are now 14-8 overall and 2-1 in the SCC B.

Posting victories for the locals were Tegan McCourt (106 pounds), Troy Anderson (113), Alex DeLorio (120), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132), Jack Lawless (138), Alexi Giantomidis (19-9 major decision at 145), Jack Pincus-Coyle (160), Ronnie Spangler (170), Cole Egersheim (182), Kevin Brocksom (pin at 195) and Paul Johnson (220).

Giantomidis also won an 8-3 decision over Vonwoods, wrestling as a team of one out of Career Magnet.