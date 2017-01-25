Wrestling: Foran Lions defeat Shelton Gaels, 36-31

Foran High’s wrestling team defeated host Shelton High, 36-31, in a match between SCC title contenders on Tuesday night.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions, now 16-5 overall and 2-1 in the SCC A, were led to victory by five straight wins in the middle weights.

Will Mauro, with the Lions trailing the Gaels 10-3 after three bouts, posted a 6-2 decision at 132 pounds to begin the decisive string of matches.

Gino Esposito won by 22-7 technical fall at 138 pounds to give Foran an 11-10 lead.

Ryan Luth pinned in 58 seconds at 145 pounds and Michael Ross earned a pinfall in 1:-3 at 152 pounds to take the score to 18-10.

Colby Stuart’s 13-1 major decision at 160 pounds put Shelton behind 22-10.

Foran then traded points with its rival.

Qasim Khan had a 9-4 decision at 182 pounds and Andre Vella pinned in 3:05 at 220 pounds to take the score to 36-19.

Shelton, now xxxxx, ended the match with wins by fall at heavyweight and 106 pounds.

Foran’s Michael Giordano had opened the night with an 8-4 decision in his 113-pound match.