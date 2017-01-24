Obituary: Ann M. Gavin Pervier (nee. Sammon)

Ann M. Gavin Pervier (nee. Sammon), passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Wife of the late Robert Pervier; devoted mother of Dr. Martin A. Gavin (Susan) of Milford, CT, Julianne Gavin (Mary Benaduce) of Fort Worth, TX, Blaise Gavin of Cambridge, MA and Katie Gavin (Tom) Lamb of Pittsburgh, PA; stepmother of David, Michael, Jeffery and Sandra Pervier of Stratford, CT.; loving grandma of Gavin, Conor, Coleman and Sarah Lamb, not to mention grand dogs, Henry, Patches and Sasha; cherished sister of Austin Sammon, Jr. (Gloria) of Sunset Beach, N.C. and Helen Perdreaux (Rene) of Rockville Centre, N.Y.; and treasured aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Ann was born in New York City, the oldest child of Irish immigrant parents Austin J. and Julia (Henry) Sammon of County Mayo Ireland. She was a 1952 graduate of Cathedral High School in NYC, a school she dearly loved and continued to support. In 1990, Ann graduated from Sacred Heart University. She lived most of her adult life in Connecticut and was very involved in her children’s activities, community and charitable organizations.

Ann served as president of Altrusa, a women’s business and philanthropic organization; was employed by Textron Lycoming where she met her late husband, Bob. Ann cherished her Catholic faith, her family and her Irish heritage. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Stratford, CT where she taught Religious education. Ann was a member of the Irish American Community Center in New Haven and spent many years marching in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Mayo Men.

When Ann wasn’t taking care of others, her passions included Bridge, golfing and reading. She was a member of ACBL and the Singles Intermediate Bridge Clubs in New Haven.

Friends will be welcomed at Laughlin Memorial Chapel, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, Pa. on Friday, Feb. 3, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Saturday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT on Saturday morning, February 4th at 11 o’clock.

If desired, memorials may be made to Cathedral Spires Foundation, Cathedral High School Development Office, 350 E. 56th St. New York, NY 10002 (in memory of Ann Pervier ’52) cathedralhs.org (giving form has a Memory of Line) or Irish American Community Center of New Haven (IACC), 9 Venice Place, East Haven, CT 06512 www.iacc-ct.com (Home Capital Campaign Donation).

