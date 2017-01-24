Milford Mirror

Big waves, minor flooding in Milford Tuesday morning

By Milford Mirror on January 24, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Waves crash at Silver Sands Beach along East Broadway Tuesday morning.

Rain and wind left a bit of a mark on Milford Tuesday morning, with some coastal flooding and small branches knocked from trees along the green.

Waves were high along East Broadway, but not terribly out of the ordinary.

Mayor Ben Blake said he noted some area flooding, and a large tree uprooted on Welches Point Road.

A car parked in the Flotilla building parking lot next to Lisman Landing is surrounded by a couple of inches of water Tuesday morning.

There was some flooding on Helwig Street downtown Tuesday morning, but the section of road routinely floods during high rains.

