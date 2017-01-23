Milford Mirror

Obituary: Karon L. Howard, 64, of Wallingford, formerly of Milford

By Milford Mirror on January 23, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Karon L. Howard, 64, of Wallingford, formerly of Milford, died Jan. 21, in Mid-State Hospital, Meriden.

Born on March 26, 1952, in Milford to the late Joseph and Sondra Michael Howard.

Survived by sisters, Sharon Turlis of Meriden and Susan Campbell and her husband, Choya of Dallas, Texas, brother, Michael Howard and his fiancé, Felice Daifalla of Nevada, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Calling hours: Monday, Jan. 23, 5-8, Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m., funeral home. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Assoc., 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 or Alzheimer’s Assoc., 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

