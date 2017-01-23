Obituary: Veronica Scalzi, 90, of Milford

Veronica Scalzi, 90, of Milford, worked at GE, wife of the late Anthony Scalzi, died Jan. 18.

Born in Oneida, Pa. on Jan. 12, 1927 to the late John and Susan Glita.

Survived by three children, Anthony Scalzi Jr. of Lake Ariel, Pa., Susan Gill and her husband, John of Orange and Joseph Scalzi and his wife, Melissa of Ansonia, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter-in-law, Christine Scalzi, sisters, Anna Kowalick and Katherine Bunkoci and brother, Michael Glita.

Burial: Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Memorial contributions: St. Gabriel’s Church.

Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home, Milford.