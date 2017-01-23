Education Foundation awards grants to teachers

The Milford Education Foundation (MEF) awarded 13 teachers across the Milford Public School District $10,956 for creative projects that will be implemented over the course of the year. MEF’s Teacher Mini-Grant Program, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to supporting teacher projects that further enrich and enhance existing curricula.

Since it was founded in 2013, the foundation has distributed more than $35,000 in teacher mini-grants covering 52 innovative projects and initiatives for students of all ages. MEF supports its Teacher Mini-Grant Program through a combination of fundraising initiatives and sustaining donors. Last fall, the foundation raised more than $8,000 with its biennial Chair-ity Auction, which promotes artistic collaboration through student crafted and decorated Adirondack chairs.

This March, MEF brings two popular programs back to Milford. Minds In Motion™, an afternoon of fun, fast-paced, hands-on workshops for curious and motivated K-8 students, returns to Jonathan Law High School on March 4. Registration for this program, which offers more than 30 activities that engage students in exploring new skills and ideas, will begin in early February.

On March 11, the foundation will present the fourth Annual Milford Invention Convention – Where Invention Begins — at Jonathan Law High School. This is an opportunity for Milford students in grades K-8 to showcase their critical thinking skills through invention, innovation and entrepreneurship, while vying for a chance to compete at the regional, state and national levels. For more information about these and other programs contact [email protected] or visit milfordedfoundation.org.

Grant winners

Following are the 2016-2017 Teacher Mini-Grant recipients:

Janet Acampora (Joseph A. Foran High School) for Career Decisions

Pamela Begin (East Shore Middle School) for Stop-Motion Science

Melissa Currier (Mathewson Elementary School) for Mindful Mathewson

Cathy GaNun (Joseph A. Foran High School) for Activities for Lifetime Enjoyment

Maryanne Locke and Patricia Phillips (Orange Avenue Elementary School) for E-Readers for Our Reader

Lauren O’Keefe with Katie Furdeck and Rachel Pangu (Joseph A. Foran High School) for Valuing Kindness at Foran High School

Michele Palmer (Orchard Hills Elementary School) for TAB Centers in the ART Room

Janice Pellegrino (Joseph A. Foran High School) for Build Reading Comprehension with Audiobooks

Emily Plude (Joseph A. Foran High School) and Rachel Murphy (Jonathan Law High School) for The Kindness Continues Mosaic Public Art

Rick Raucci (Joseph A. Foran High School) for Through Different Eyes Book Publication

Janice Rule (JFK Elementary School) and Jill D’Amico (Meadowside Elementary School) for Building Blocks to a Strong Numeracy Foundation

Amanda Torres and Kathy Reilly (West Shore Middle School) for CAN Perform Emergency Skills

Lisa Vaccino (West Shore Middle School) for Innovate and Collaborate/Create and Make Together