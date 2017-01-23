Milford Mirror

Audubon holds open house for volunteers

The Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center in Milford is seeking new volunteers.

An open house for prospective volunteers will take place Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the center located at 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford.

The open house is a chance to meet staff members and learn about the variety of roles available, both behind the scenes and out front with visitors.

Volunteers help as teachers, hosts for reception and the nature store, at special events, and as docents and grounds rangers in the sanctuary. There are opportunities for those with skills in gardening, animal care, administrative work, publicity and more. Full training and orientation are provided.

RSVP for the open house by calling 203-878-7440, extension 502. For more information about The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center at Milford Point visit ctaudubon.org/costal-center-at-milford-point.

