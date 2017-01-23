Milford Mirror

Scott Marlow elected P&Z chairman

By Thomas Ebersold on January 23, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

At the start of its most recent meeting, the Planning and Zoning Board unanimously elected Republican Scott Marlow as board chairman for 2017.

Democrat Anthony Sutton was chairman in 2016 and became vice chairman in 2017, a power-sharing arrangement that took place because the board has a 5-5 split among the two parties.

Edward Mead, who served as vice chairman in 2016, had been slated to become chairman, but resigned from the board on Jan. 9, 2017. In a letter to City Clerk Joanne M. Rohrig, Mead wrote that he was resigning from the board “due to family and personal reasons.” Mead had served on the board for nine years.

The Republican Town Committee recommended Rick Varrone as a candidate to fill the vacant Third District seat until Dec. 31, 2019. Mayor Ben Blake (D) has accepted the recommendation and passed it along to the Board of Aldermen for approval.

