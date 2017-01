The Jonathan Law indoor track teams swept the 55-meter run at the SCC Coaches Invitational.

More than 50 schools from all over the state and all classes competed.

Kiara Smith won the girls 55m with a run of 7.36 and took first in the long jump at 17-1.

Alex Pratcher won the boys 55m with a run of 6.71.

Olivia Steiner took fourth place in the long jump.

Cedrick Rigaud took sixth place in the high jump.