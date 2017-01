Caitlin Prete, Alisha Williams, and Jules Rose from Crossfit Milford placed 15th out of 30 Women’s Intermediate teams that participated in the Wodapalooza International Competition in Miami (Fla.).

They qualified out of 250 teams in the world for the three-day event. With all classes combined, there were nearly 1500 athletes representing over 30 countries along with over 25,000 spectators.