High wind warning, coastal flood advisory in effect from early Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday for southern Connecticut and southern New York. There is also a coastal flood advisory from 6 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Winds are expected to be 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts from 60 to 70 miles per hour. The strongest winds are expected across Long Island. Winds could begin gusting as high as 45 miles per hour just before daybreak Monday. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible and travel could be difficult.

A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring with sustained winds at least 40 miles per hour or gusts of 58 miles per hour or more that can lead to property damage.

A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Editorial: Be prepared for power outages, storm conditions

The full forecast:

Sunday

A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Areas of fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight A 40% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Wind chill values between 30 and 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday Rain, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 40. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 31 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday night Rain. Temperature rising to around 42 by midnight. Wind chill values between 25 and 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Rain, mainly before 10am. High near 45. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.