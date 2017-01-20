Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Law’s Melanie Coleman wins all-around

By Milford Mirror on January 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Jonathan Law posted a score of 123.35 in a girls gymnastics meet with Mercy-Middletown (131.35) and Valley Regional (120.7) in Milford on Friday.

Vault: 1. Ella Gibson (M) 9.0; 2. Quincy Platt (M) 8.8; 3. Sarah Cartelli (M) 8.5

Bars: 1. Melanie Coleman (L) 9.1; 2. Gibson (M) 8.1; 3. Platt (M) 8.0

Beam: 1. Gibson (M) 8.3; 2.tie Coleman (L) & Mia Lawrence (M) 8.1; 3. Jamie Murphy (M) 8.05

Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 8.8; 2. Gibson (M) 8.7; 3. Lawrence (M) 8.4

All Around: 1. Coleman (L) 34.2; 2. Gibson (M) 33.6; 3. Cassidy Kehlenbach (VR) 31.6

Peyton Joiner (North Branford) All Around 30.5

Bella Carlo (Old Saybrook) All Around 28.4

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. SCC gymnastics championship results
  2. Gymnastics: Chandra, Davis lead Eagles
  3. Gymnastics: Law Eagles earn three firsts
  4. Girls tennis: Tigers top Eagles

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Shelton overpowers Foran
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress