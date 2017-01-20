Gymnastics: Law’s Melanie Coleman wins all-around

Jonathan Law posted a score of 123.35 in a girls gymnastics meet with Mercy-Middletown (131.35) and Valley Regional (120.7) in Milford on Friday.
Vault: 1. Ella Gibson (M) 9.0; 2. Quincy Platt (M) 8.8; 3. Sarah Cartelli (M) 8.5
Bars: 1. Melanie Coleman (L) 9.1; 2. Gibson (M) 8.1; 3. Platt (M) 8.0
Beam: 1. Gibson (M) 8.3; 2.tie Coleman (L) & Mia Lawrence (M) 8.1; 3. Jamie Murphy (M) 8.05
Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 8.8; 2. Gibson (M) 8.7; 3. Lawrence (M) 8.4
All Around: 1. Coleman (L) 34.2; 2. Gibson (M) 33.6; 3. Cassidy Kehlenbach (VR) 31.6
Peyton Joiner (North Branford) All Around 30.5
Bella Carlo (Old Saybrook) All Around 28.4