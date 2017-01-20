Milford Hospital offers free flu shots Saturday

The flu season has officially arrived in Connecticut, Milford Hospital officials said.

Typically beginning in October and spiking after the holidays, this year has been no exception. The state Department of Public Health reports cases of the influenza are widespread and rapidly increasing. Locally, physicians at Milford Hospital have seen a significant increase in patients with influenza, states a hospital press release.

According to Emergency Physician and Walk In Center Medical Director, Dr. Christopher Gennino, “the flu is in full swing.”

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so.

To protect yourself, your family, friends and co-workers against this year’s flu outbreak, Milford Hospital is offering free flu shots to local residents, age 18 and older at a flu clinic on Saturday, January 21.

In honor of their 10th Anniversary at the Post Road location, the free flu shots will be given at the Milford Hospital Walk In and Urgent Care Center property, 831 Boston Post Road in Milford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Only the first 200 people, eligible to receive the vaccine, will be immunized.

The flu season can last through May. The CDC recommends that everyone receive the flu vaccine each year.

“You do not want to get the flu, it’s miserable. The good news is, it is not too late to get the vaccine which will protect the majority of people” said Gennino. “The vaccine can prevent or lessen the symptoms.”

For more information about the flu clinic, please call Community Relations (203)876-4060. Appointments will not be taken and shots will be given on a first-come, first served basis.