Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats North Haven

The Jonathan Law girls basketball had three players score in double figures, led by 18 points from Samara Thacker, on Thursday night in its 64-31 Southern Connecticut Conference Oronoque Division win over North Haven in Milford.

Cali Joley had 14 points and Fallon Andriolas added 12. All three players are sophomores.

The win was Law’s third against nine losses while it’s Oronoque Division record is 2-2.

North Haven, which got 13 points from senior guard Ariana DelVecchio, dropped to 1-11 and 0-4.

Law took an 11-2 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.

The team must win five of its remaining eight games to qualify for post-season state tournament play.

“After our very bad start we’re beginning to play much better,” said Law coach Dan Young. “We’re a young team and playing so many early season games on the road, it was a struggle for us. Tonight we hit our best point total of the season, in a game where I thought that our defense and transition parts of our game were good.”

Of its remaining eight games, Law has five of them at home, beginning next Monday with Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden.