Obituary: Barbara Krochmalnyckyj, 92, of New Haven

Barbara Krochmalnyckyj, 92, of New Haven, worked for the Jewish Home for the Aged in New Haven, wife of the late Roman Krochmalnyckyj, died Jan. 16.

Born in Agostan, Hungary on Aug. 18, 1924, to the late Anton and Theresa Schweininger.

Survived by daughter, Christina (Edward) Krupienski of Milford, son, Roman (Elisa) Krochmalnyckyj of Sturbridge, Mass., and seven grandchildren.

Services: Friday, Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Church, 569 George St., New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford.

Memorial contributions: St. Michael Ukrainian Church.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.