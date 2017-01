Alice S. Brochinsky, 82, of Woodbridge, wife of the late Harry Brochinsky, died Jan. 18.

Born June 8, 1934, in West Warwick, R.I. to the late James and Alice Burke Sinnott.

Services: Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge, with burial will follow. Calling hours: Friday, Jan. 20, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.