Milford man charged with possession of child pornography

A Milford was arrested on a warrant Jan. 13 and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to police, in November the department began an investigation after receiving notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that videos containing child pornography were uploaded from a Milford residence.

A search warrant was obtained and the investigation revealed the videos had indeed been uploaded at the home. Douglas Mehan, 50, of 32 Bray Avenue, Milford, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in the first degree.

Mehan was held on a $25,000 bond to appear in court that day.