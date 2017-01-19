Girls hockey: Milford skaters impacting Lancer’s success

With the help of several athletes from Foran High and Jonathan Law, the Notre Dame of Fairfield co-op girls hockey team skated to its second straight win, and its most lopsided decision, with an 11-2 triumph over the Trumbull-St Joseph squad at the Rinks at Shelton on Friday afternoon.

Law’s Laura Dennigan scored a three goal hat-trick and Foran’s Leigha Howland added a goal, the first of her career, to go along with an assist.

Milford resident and Notre Dame student Meghan Piorek also netted her first career goal.

Foran’s Emily Rowland had three assists, and classmate Lexie Burwell a goal and an assist.

Also scoring in the win were Kate Pond and Ashley Graishen each with a pair of tallies, along with Bridget Magyar.

Jenna Sabia and Milford native Delaney O’Keefe added helpers in the victory.

“It was nice to get everybody playing time tonight, and good to see so many different players on the score sheet,” Notre Dame coach Kerri Rowland said. “Big win for us today. We don’t typically have games where we’re the dominant team so it’s nice to be on that side.”

The Lancers are having a pretty good season, but aren’t used this this kind of lopsided game. It was the team’s biggest blowout, with an 8-1 triumph over Guilford back in mid-December the team’s only other triumph not decided by three or fewer goals.

Because of the success in this game, the Lancers were able to drop some forwards back on defense in order to allow lesser experience skaters a chance to hit the ice on the forward lines.

There was strong sense of selflessness on the ice for the Lancers, as evidenced by the many players to record points, something coach Rowland notes is a strength of her squad.

“I think we played as a team today. We passed it around,” Dennigan said. “We moved it around a lot and we skated hard.”

Emily Rowland was proud of how the forwards did when dropped back to the blue line, as well as how the younger players performed. “I think one of the most important things we did today was move the puck in the offensive zone,” she said. “Everybody did really well.”

Foran’s Kelly Kuryla and Law’s Desiree Sleath, along with goaltender Rebecca Paine, of Foran, have helped the Lancers to a 5-5 start to the season.