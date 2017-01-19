Boys basketball: Conor Creane leading Lawmen

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team fell to Career Magnet, 92-45, on Jan. 11.

“They’re a good team and they shot the ball great tonight,” said Law coach Tim Dooley. “That’s a tough recipe for us to overcome.”

Junior forwards Conor Creane and Sam Nassar led the Lawmen with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Five players scored in double figures for the Panthers. Danny Ampofo led Career with 15 points while Tyquis Burney added 14 as did Kyle Daniels. Tamar Williams registered 13 points while Da’qujuan Walker added 12 points.

“We knew he was going to be a bright spot,” Dooley said of Creane. “We told him he had to be a bright spot and he worked very hard in the off-season to become that bright spot. So far he has become our offensive and emotional leader. We’re looking for him to step up and be that leader for us. “

In the first quarter, Career jumped out to a 12-2 lead thanks to threes from Walker and Daniels. The Lawmen responded with a 9-5 stretch to make it 17-11. In that stretch, Diontae Eady nailed a three while Creane hit two step-back jump shots to keep it a six-point game.

Career started the second quarter on a run as well, scoring the first six points. Nassar’s layup ended that run. The Panthers scored another six straight points, before Law responded with an 8-5 stretch thanks to consecutive threes from Eady and Creane. Career finished the first half on 7-2 run to lead 43-26.

“We haven’t committed to playing hard nosed defense and ending it with a box-out and a rebound. That’s been our biggest problem,” Dooley said of Law’s 0-8 start. “Offensively, it’s kind of the same story. There are some games where we score a lot of points, but we’re up and down, very inconsistent. We’ve seen flashes, but it hasn’t become consistent so those are the things we’re working on every day. “

Law and Career traded baskets in the early going of the second half.

Law’s Dean Pettway led off the half with a layup and Ampofo answered that with a three.

Tom Garbardella followed with a layup and Career’s Walker struck back with a layup and the foul for a three-point play. Creane then scored a layup answered by another Ampofo three.

Creane’s three-pointer made it a 52-35 game. Then the Panthers took off on a 20-2 run to end the third quarter leading 72-37. Career started the fourth quarter on an 18-3 run as Jeremiah Bravo scored the lone basket for Law. In the final minutes, Nassar hit a three and scored a layup to bring the game to its final score, 92-45.