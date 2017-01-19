Boys basketball: Foran plays hard in OT loss

The Bethel High boys basketball team netted the lone basket of overtime, beating Foran High, 56-53, on Saturday afternoon at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium in a non-league matchup.

The game featured 16 lead changes, the final one coming with 2:59 left in overtime, when Bethel’s Michael Hogan sank a free throw. Senior center Dakota Nyborg’s layup with 1:53 left provided the final margin, as the Lions failed to score a point in the extra session.

“It was a very good team effort from our guys,” Foran head coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “Even though we lost, I’m very proud of them. They played extremely hard and we’ll get better.”

A Hogan lay-in, off of an assist from Tyler Zegray, tied the game with 11 seconds left in regulation. Foran sharpshooter Matt Krempa then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation. He later missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired in OT.

Krempa led Foran, which dropped its third straight to fall to 4-5, with 19 points, including four long-range shots. Zach Tavitian added 14.

Hogan notched a game-high 23 markers for Bethel, which upped its record 7-1 overall. Nyborg scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and overtime.

Foran led by six points with 1:03 left to play in the fourth quarter, but failed to close out the Wildcats, who won their sixth game in a row following a lopsided loss to Danbury High back on Dec. 21.

Twice the Lions had chances to extend their lead from the foul line in the closing minute and twice they made just one-of-two. Both times, the Wildcats responded with layups to send the game into overtime.

“If we hit our free throws and took care of the ball a little better, we definitely would’ve come out with a win,” Kirkpatrick said.

Foran took on Branford High on Tuesday and will host Shelton (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.