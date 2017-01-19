Wrestling: Jonathan Law young and talented

The Jonathan Law wrestling team swept the competition at the LAWPANPREZ Duals in Milford on Saturday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen improved to 13-5 with victories over Harding High, Derby High, Westhill of Stamford, New Britain and Masuk of Monroe.

“We have a good bunch of young kids, five juniors including first-year kids, one senior, and everyone else are sophomores and freshmen,” Schoonmaker said. “This team works hard every day.”

The Lawmen opened with a 50-24 victory over the Harding Presidents. They then topped Derby 51-22, Westhill 37-33, New Britain 51-21 and Masuk 39-36.

With the Masuk match tied at 36, Shayne McCourt posted a 6-0 decision over Zach Minch at 126 pounds to earn Law the victory.

In the win over Westhill, Troy Anderson was last man up and pinned in 1:11 at 113 pounds to provide the winning points.

Anderson (113 pounds), Shayne McCourt (126 pounds), Aisaiah Rodriguez (132 pounds) and Kevin Brocksom (195 pounds) went 5-0 on the day

Anderson had four pins and a forfeit, McCourt four decision and a forfeit, Rodriguez a pin, two decisions and two forfeits, and Brocksom four pins and a decision.

Ryan Gorman (160 pounds) won four times by pinfall.

Ronnie Spangler (170 pounds) had two pins and a forfeit.

Alexi Giantomidis (138 pounds) had a pin, a forfeit, and a decision.

Tegan McCourt (106 pounds) had a pin and was awarded four forfeits.

Law wrestled the storied Derby High program and won for the second straight year.

“They are a great program,” Schoonmaker said. “They make you wrestle six periods, and we need that. That was one of the few times that Kevin (Brocksom) got out of the first period all season. It’s good to see him go longer, he’s not going to pin everyone in 45 seconds.”

A junior, Brocksom pinned Matt Oliwa twenty-three seconds into the second period after the match was tied 4-4 after one.

Anderson opened the match with pinfall in 1:59.

“It is nice leading Troy off,” Schoonmaker said of his sophomore standout. “We’re looking for a win there.”

Derby’s talented senior Jordan Stefacin won a major dec over Law freshman Alex DeLorio.

“Alex and our five freshman are all working hard, listening at practice, and that’s a credit to them,” Schoonmaker said.

Shayne McCourt is one of Law’s sophomore that has steadily improved.

The 126-pounder led junior Jake Fergusan 2-1 after one period and scored a late takedown to go in front 7-5 after two. Two back points took the score to 9-5, before McCourt fought off a cradle attempt at the buzzer to win 9-7.

Rodriguez took a 5-0 lead over Chris Oliwa into the third period before the Derby junior put together a four-point move to force overtime. In the extra session, Rodriguez scored a takedown in 36 seconds to win.

“Aisaiah is really coming on,” Schoonmaker said. “I’m not trying to put too much on him, but I’ve been sending him out (pre-match) as a captain. He’s earned it in the practice room.”

A pair of forfeits bolstered Law’s lead to 24-4 after 138 and 145.

At 152, Jack Pincus-Coyle reversed Josh Dana to his back and got the pinfall at 3:20.

Gorman, a junior, earned the first of his pins on the day in 1:33 to give Law a 36-4 advantage.

A forfeit at 171 made it 42-4, before Derby’s Michael Szwaja won by technical default at 182.

Brocksom posted his pin and then senior Paul Johnson was tied at 4-4 with Andres Garcia, before the Derby junior won by fall. Derby heavyweight Anthony Slowik won by fall over sophomore Andrew Berger. Tegan McCourt put a cap on the win with a 51-second pin of Chris Soto.