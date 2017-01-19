Six stores fail test, sell tobacco to minors

Agents from the CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, conducted a joint undercover compliance operation with officers from the Milford Police Department and youth volunteers on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Milford.

Twenty four tobacco stores and markets that sell tobacco were tested for compliance. Six of the stores allegedly failed the compliance check by selling tobacco to the volunteer underage youth, police said in a prepared release.

The clerks at those establishments were issued an infraction in the amount of $200. The cigarette dealer license holder at each establishment also faces additional administrative sanctions from the Department of Revenue Services, the state agency that issues Cigarette Dealer Licenses.

Police said the six stores that were found to be in violation are: Sunspot (Sunoco), 248 Boston Post Road; Milford Smoke Junction, 487 Bridgeport Avenue; Hawars Mart LLC (Mobil), 300 Bridgeport Avenue; Shell Food Mart, 524 New Haven Avenue; Milford Quick Mart (Sunoco), 322 Old Gate Lane, and Shell Food Mart, 190 Woodmont Road.

“Routine compliance operations are not intended to hurt local businesses, but to remind them to be vigilant,” local police said. “The main goal is to identify any local businesses that sell to minors – knowingly or unknowingly, and bring them back into compliance with state tobacco laws.”