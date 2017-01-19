School board approves superintendent’s 2017-18 budget plan

The Board of Education approved School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser’s 2017-18 spending plan during a board meeting Wednesday night. The board made no changes to the plan, so it will move intact to the next phase of the budget process, review by the Board of Finance.

At $92.33 million Feser’s proposal marks a .791% increase over the current year and is “the lowest budget increase in 15 years,” Feser said.

The spending plan includes several new initiatives, including a more robust robotics program in the middle schools and an entrepreneurship and business management program in the high schools, as well as money for an additional school resource officer.

New spending, Feser said, will be offset by reductions, including the elimination of 10 regular teaching positions, 4.4 special education teaching positions and three paraprofessional positions.

Feser said it’s too early to tell where those positions will be cut. The reductions are largely due to declining enrollment — officials expect 183 fewer students next school year. The diminishing numbers are mostly seen at the elementary school level, so Feser predicted teacher reductions will be seen at that level.

She hopes that with retirements and teachers leaving for various reasons, layoffs can be avoided.

“That’s our hope,” Feser said.

Check back later for more, including board comments during Wednesday’s meeting.