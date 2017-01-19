Wrestling: Foran High defeats Daniel Hand

The Foran High wrestling team defeated Daniel Hand of Madison, 37-33, in an SCC match in Milford on Wednesday.
Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions improved to 13-4.
126 Sobran (H) decision over Elijah Moretti (F) 7-5 (OT)
132 Will Mauro (F) decision over Puricelli (H) 17-15
138 Gino Esposito (F) pinned Jensen (H) at 4:22
145 Ryan Luth (F) major decision over Santoemma (H) 16-7
152 James Carlson (F) pinned Curran (H) at 1:59
160 Michael Ross (F) pinned Dube (H) at 3:00
170 Hendrick (H) pinned Colby Stuart (F) at 1:38
182 Umer Khan (F) pinned McCabe (H) at 2:12
195 Qasim Khan (F) decision over Docker (H) 5-3
220 Andre Vella (F) decision over Westphal (H) 3-1
285 Burchell (H) pinned Ted DeBoise (F) at 0:21
106 Davern (H) pinned Ryan Jordan (F) at 2:16
113 Brochard (H) pinned Michael Giordano (F) at 1:50
120 Hartman (H) pinned Jordan Lang (F) at 3:27